This is in response to the May 17 letter “On preserving freedom in US.” The writer believes that the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970 killed freedoms.

The writer is correct that OSHA killed the freedom of workplace owners to ignore national workplace safety and health voluntary standards. OSHA took these voluntary standards and made them mandatory.

Major insurance companies and OSHA itself set up free consultations to assist employers in meeting the mandatory standards. Many employers found that the cost of meeting the OSHA compliance was covered by reduced workers’ compensation costs. Many more workers returned home after work uninjured and healthy.

Don Newell

Retired OSHA compliance officer

Manheim