I need to take a moment to thank the kindness of Dr. George Georgelis of Georgelis Orthodontics in Lancaster. My son had an orthodontic emergency while on vacation with his grandparents, and Georgelis took time out of his busy Sunday to take care of him.
After calling and leaving messages for multiple local dentists and orthodontists who were unable to fit him in until later in the week, Georgelis called back immediately and was happy to meet with us to take care of the problem. My family will be forever grateful to him for his kindness.
I wish we still lived in the area — he would be our top choice in an orthodontist! I highly recommend him, and will keep his number on speed dial in my contacts in case we ever need him again.
Kristyn Sorber
Campbell, New York