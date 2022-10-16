In making the case against school choice programs, Susan Knoll and Susan Spicka (“Lawmakers not working for most county students,” Sept. 18 LNP | LancasterOnline Perspective section) wrote that public schools are “one of the foremost manifestations” of “the ideals of egalitarianism and democracy.”

Maybe they should take some more history lessons. Our current public school system is an antiquated model founded in the late 19th century by nativists and xenophobes who feared that immigrants, particularly Roman Catholic ones, would change the nature of the country.

To make a long and unsavory history short, they set out to force children into public schools where threatening Catholic views could be blanched out of them.

Thus the current system, in which the only free school is the one in your tax district, was born. Ironically, the Catholic school system sprung up in response, so huzzah to bigoted “reformers” for inadvertently triggering the beginning of a great network of private schools that have educated immigrant children for decades.

Many people (including minority parents, according to polls — not “far-right lawmakers”) believe it’s time to shake off our current narrow definition of public education, constructed by those narrow-minded leaders of yore.

Public education should be defined as the public’s responsibility to educate all children wherever their needs are best met. True accountability happens when the money follows the child. After all, when a charter or private school fails its students, it closes. When a public school does the same, it gets more money.

Libby Sternberg

East Hempfield Township