In LNP | LancasterOnline’s March 20 “Today in History,” it was noted that the founding of the Republican Party was by slavery opponents in Wisconsin in 1854. It was the party of Abraham Lincoln not long after that.

I would guess that those Republican Party founders would be beyond appalled by the current state of the Republican Party.

I cannot understand our local Republican congressman voting against bills that I view as crucial to protecting equal rights, women’s rights and immigrants. And don’t forget his objection to his own state’s certified election results.

I do hope that the people of Lancaster County do not have short memories come 2022. We need an elected official for the people — not against the people.

Gus Gianopoulos

East Hempfield Township