I want to thank St Paul’s United Methodist Church on Main Street in Mountville for the beautiful organ music that can be heard throughout our town.
At a time when there is so much change, it is wonderful to know that these hymns are still offered to spiritually brighten our community. Thank you, and I wish your church community a healthy Christmas season.
Lisa Ruth-Sahd
Manor Township
