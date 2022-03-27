Allow the wailing to begin anew about the Oregon Village development plan!

Some people want to complain about traffic as if they don’t contribute to the issue at all — as if only new developments contribute to traffic.

Some people want to complain about the loss of open farmland. The odds are that the locations of their houses were once farmland, too.

I believe that Oregon Village is a good plan and a great example of good planning and responsible land use. The other fact some people want to ignore is that most, if not all, of Manheim Township is inside the urban growth boundary established years ago by the Lancaster County Planning Commission in an effort to promote smart development and preserve farmland around the county. The plan is designed to develop in areas that already have the needed infrastructure.

If you are so concerned about this proposed plan, go buy land, pay taxes on it and then do nothing with it! Any volunteers?

Mark Anderson

Derry Township