The Dec. 4 letter “Oregon Village costs GOP” began by stating that the writer was saddened by the recent changes on the Manheim Township Board of Commissioners. As I read on, I was saddened by the writer’s bashing of the Hurst family and Oregon Dairy.
As a loyal customer of the locally owned supermarket, I’m impressed by the Hurst family and its support of the local community.
Does the writer know the family gives a discount to nonprofits on all purchases? Or that the store employs adults with intellectual disabilities from Friendship Community? Does the writer know they regularly sponsor community blood drives at the store and are a corporate sponsor for Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank? Does the writer know Oregon Dairy joins with the Lancaster County Agriculture Council to sponsor the Family Farm Days each June or that their annual Country Cruise & Fireman’s Festival benefits West Earl Fire Company? Does the writer know the annual Corn Pickin’ 5K benefits Landis Homes Benevolent Fund? This year, it raised $9,000.
They regularly send useable, but past sell-by date, food items to a food kitchen/homeless shelter in New York City. My list could go on. Oregon Dairy is locally owned and committed to the community.
I also drive Oregon Pike daily. Yes, the traffic is heavy, just like any major road in Lancaster County. As a driver whose travels include the intersections of Creek and Oregon roads and Creek Road and Oregon Pike, I’m looking forward to the Oregon Village project road improvements.
Susan Martin
Manheim Township