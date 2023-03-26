It is now military recruiting season at high schools. Seniors will graduate soon and are making choices regarding work, higher education, apprenticeships or possibly joining the U.S. military.

I am reading 1990’s “The Things They Carried” by Tim O’Brien. It is a young adult novel that is on some lists of banned books. O’Brien gives a shockingly visceral sense of what it is like to carry 20 pounds of supplies and 14 pounds of ammo, along with radios, machine guns and assault rifles through a booby-trapped jungle in Vietnam.

The novel captures the moral confusion that is the legacy of the Vietnam War. This was the scene for my generation.

Fifty years ago, my rural high school class of 1973 graduated with few job prospects, and the U.S. military became one of the few options for students of limited means. The military draft had recently ended, so others didn’t have to risk their lives to make rent.

Army leaders say their current surveys show that youths don’t see the Army as a prime career choice, often because they don’t want to die or get injured, deal with the stress of military life or put their lives on hold.

This is a good year to be a graduating high school senior. There are many available job options. Young adults do not have to choose the military as their only option in order to buy food and to pay rent.

Karen Overly Smith

Upper Allen Township

Cumberland County