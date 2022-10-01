Abortion is the only surgery in which the intent is that someone does not live.

Have you ever considered why photos of aborted babies are never shown in the media, yet a popular hospital and police TV series has close-up action scenes of surgeries, accidents and people who have been shot?

There is free help and hope available at A Woman’s Concern, a local pregnancy and parenting resource center, if you are considering abortion or know someone who is abortion-minded. It also offers help to men who have also suffered from involvement with abortion.

If you have had an abortion and regret it, you can find healing and forgiveness at surrenderingthesecret.com.

Sherry Nace

Manheim Township