The vocal minority opposing critical race theory in our schools is unwittingly proving one of critical race theory’s precepts: white fragility.

White fragility holds that white people will strongly profess to not being racist. Opposing critical race theory in schools to protect their children can be a safe and convenient way for some to hide their own racism. “It’s for the children,” they say. What they’re really saying is that they don’t want their children to have a different worldview of racism than their own. Can it be these parents fear exposure and judgment?

Unfortunately, we have no shortage of Republican politicians who claim to oppose critical race theory in an effort to pander to these voters. Just look at their political ads on TV for the upcoming primary. How will they deflect criticisms if they are challenged on white fragility? Given their stated positions on critical race theory, can they strongly profess to not being racist? Will they call it cancel culture? If so, does that mean there are snowflakes on the right who need to be protected from the ravages of critical race theory?

Gerald Dombard

Denver