I am opposed to proposed legislation in Pennsylvania House Bill 606 that would permit the installation of red-light cameras in Lancaster and the rest of the state.

These cameras are not 100% accurate or reliable, and I believe that they are trying to regulate traffic for problems that do not exist.

I know four people who now avoid shopping at Lancaster Central Market because of limited parking, parking fees and the pandemic. They have altered their shopping to avoid downtown Lancaster.

I urge Lancaster County’s state House representatives to vote “no” on HB 606.

George Bustamante

Warwick Township