The Lancaster County Board of Commissioners’ planning is sometimes stellar, as is evidenced in the support of the Enola Low Grade Trail, the Susquehanna River Trail and the Public Safety Training Center. What is lacking in their vision, in my view, is the proposed location of a new Lancaster County prison.

There is no doubt there is a need for a new prison and, as some have expressed, Lancaster city will reap the benefits of redevelopment at the current site of the county prison.

What I believe is at odds with good planning principles is to take an undeveloped property — currently used for farming — that is surrounded by water on three sides and turn it into a prison site.

Waterfront property is a scarce resource and most suited for better uses. It is not enough to view the location as easy because “there are no neighbors.” We should consider the site for residential or other uses, applying good planning principles.

As pointed out in the May 10 Scribbler column by Jack Brubaker (“Sunnyside: Lancaster’s distinctly un-sunny example of development”), the county previously planned poorly for the Sunnyside peninsula. It is now in the process of making an “unsunny” new development on another peninsula.

Wherever the new prison is located, it will likely remain there for the next 100 years. We need to consider waterfront property as a resource not to be squandered. I respectfully ask the commissioners to pause and consider the long-term impact of their decision.

Deborah Stuart

Lancaster