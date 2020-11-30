The Nov. 20 letter “Lingering inaction by Pa. Legislature” seemingly contains an incorrect understanding of traffic engineering. The way speed limits are supposed to be set is called the 85th percentile. Tickets are then supposed to be given only to egregious violators.

In Pennsylvania, speed limits are almost always underposted and, in many areas, people barely over the speed limit are ticketed. The impact, in my view, is that we ticket our safest drivers and create situations that may be unsafe.

Pennsylvania allows municipal police to enforce speed limits, so radar is unnecessary. Radar cannot be used in areas with more than one car, since it cannot tell cars apart. It has its own set of errors that may occur. It also fails the Daubert test.

I believe that radar is desired in order to raise revenue, keep people from using public roads and to support anti-car activism. The state should repeal many blatantly anti-driver laws that were enacted over the past few years. The legality of these could be an issue, too.

What people should do is ask the state Legislature to pass a law requiring 85th percentile speed limits. No radar bill ever contains this, as that would remove all the profits. I testified at a hearing on radar and found no legislators who were willing to mandate proper setting of speed limits. That really says a lot. It’s all about the money. The legislators and the governor should try to actually serve constituents.

James Sikorski Jr.

Pennsylvania advocate

National Motorists Association

Wapwallopen

Luzerne County