I was so sorry to see this newspaper cave in to the knee-jerk reaction to remove my and a lot of other people’s favorite comic strip. I could understand if there was something in the strip itself but to drop it because of something cartoonist Scott Adams said or believes is wrong, in my view. I’m sure if you dig deep enough you could find reason to drop most of the other strips, too.

Barry H. Kidd

East Hempfield Township