Since 2018, Pennsylvania has averaged about 1,600 gun deaths each year. That means that 1,600 families have lost a loved one. There are 1,600 instances in which communities have been torn apart by gun violence.

This is a tragic, heartbreaking and needless loss of life.

State House Bill 659, which passed the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, would allow anyone over the age of 21 to carry a concealed weapon without a permit.

In my view, the ability to carry concealed handguns without permits would put the people of our communities at further risk of gun violence and death. I further believe that HB 659 would make the task of law enforcement more difficult and even more dangerous than it already is.

The bill is now before the entire state House. Please contact your state representatives and urge them to vote no on HB 659.

Douglas Hill

Lancaster