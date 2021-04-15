The April 9 edition of LNP | LancasterOnline (“Sturla favors health agencies”) states that a proposed bill by state Rep. Mike Sturla, D-Lancaster city, would require each Pennsylvania county, or a conglomerate of counties, to form a health department.

The article adds that a recent survey found that an overwhelming percentage of Lancaster County residents are willing to pay additional taxes to pay for the department. But is this taken from a majority of all demographics?

And don’t worry, taxpayers, about funding a county department. According to the article, “state funding and grants would likely cover most of the department’s operations.”

I wonder from where that money ultimately comes? Could it be the taxpayer?

How many bureaus or departments does it take to get a job done? The more bureaus and departments, the more politics — and that is surely something we do not need.

Randy Sweitzer

Penn Township