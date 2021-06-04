Regarding the May 20 LNP | LancasterOnline article with the online headline “Lancaster County Prison Board approves of plan to buy Lancaster Township farm for new prison site”:

I’m a co-root coordinator with Put People First! PA and an organizer with the National Union of the Homeless. I was outraged to hear that 78 acres of beautiful farmland are slated to be redeveloped as the site of the new and much larger Lancaster County prison.

It’s sad to me, because we are destroying a beautiful piece of land to continue what I view as causing harm and violence to our people. I do not believe that the majority of those in the county prison need to be there to begin with. A bigger prison, in my view, allows more harm to be done to more people.

I was an inmate at Lancaster County Prison for two weeks because I didn’t have $150. While there, I was denied my mental health medications.

According to the Pennsylvania Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival, in Pennsylvania over $500 million of our tax dollars go to lock up over 13,000 people who could be immediately released with no risk to public safety.

This is why I’ll be taking action with that campaign at 1:30 p.m. June 7 in Harrisburg on the front steps of the state Capitol building. We will demand a moral state budget and deliver the proposed “Third Reconstruction” congressional resolution (poorpeoplescampaign.org). Join us!

Tammy Rojas

Lancaster