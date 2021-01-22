All Pennsylvanians deserve to be represented by independent and fair judges who focus on interpreting and upholding the law.

But instead, Republicans in the state Legislature are focused on efforts to change the state constitution and draw districts for electing appellate court judges.

Don’t be fooled by their “geographic diversity” rhetoric. In my view, this is judicial gerrymandering, pure and simple, and the same level of abuse we have seen with Pennsylvania congressional redistricting.

Creating judicial districts for appellate court judges only increases the influence of politics and money on an independent judiciary and corrodes the public’s confidence in the courts.

This state constitutional amendment has been pushed through the Republican-controlled General Assembly so that it can go before voters as early as this May’s primary.

We stand with many voices in support of fair and independent judges — including those from Fair Districts PA and Pennsylvanians for Modern Courts — and strongly oppose state House Bill 38.

Christine Jacobs

Executive Director

Represent PA