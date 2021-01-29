As Pennsylvanians weather the effects of gerrymandering, the General Assembly is at it again.

The state House Judiciary Committee this month narrowly advanced House Bill 38 to the floor. It proposes a state constitutional amendment to create judicial districts.

This bill has had very little discussion and many Pennsylvanians are not even aware of its potential impact. In my view, there is no reason to elect judges by district, given the role they play in our constitutional government. There is no “Chester County way” or “Elk County way” to interpret statutes and the Pennsylvania constitution.

To safeguard our democracy, we need to protect the independence of the judiciary and maintain the co-equal branches of our commonwealth’s government.

Two-thirds of Pennsylvania citizens oppose gerrymandering of congressional and state legislative districts, according to a 2019 Franklin & Marshall College poll.

Instead of listening to voters, I believe that some state legislators are making things worse by fast-tracking HB 38, a constitutional amendment to extend gerrymandering to the courts!

Please write to or call your state representatives. We want independent courts, not courts under the thumb of the General Assembly in Harrisburg. Vote no on HB 38!

Donna Crosson

West Nottingham

Chester County