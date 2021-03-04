No way to Willow Valley Mosaic.

As can be seen by viewing the antique photos of the Stehli Silk Mill campus in the Feb. 24 LNP | LancasterOnline (“Finally a face-life?”) — especially the overhead view — it is easy to keep in mind what it could look like when renovated to make beautiful housing and lawns.

Compare that loving visual to the behemoth high-rise building proposed to be plopped in the center of what is now still our attractive downtown by Willow Valley Communities. Assessed this way, the Willow Valley building is not a pretty picture, is it?

The nicely done architectural renderings in the proposal for the Willow Valley Mosaic show little of its out-of-context appearance in a city such as Lancaster.

It is like many previous proposals for large residential buildings in center city; they have by most standards been inappropriate in size and location. They have by any standard been incongruous with the buildings and settings we prize here as being our authentic historical assets.

I believe the proposal to plop the Willow Valley high-rise building onto the cityscape is wrong. A residential building that is a behemoth high-rise is not justified by saying it features walkability or close proximity to downtown. Don’t mess with the beauty of the existing cityscape, which attracts many visitors each year to the downtown.

The Willow Valley plan is not ideal in our downtown. Please offer an alternative.

Jerry Greiner

Lancaster