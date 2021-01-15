Republicans should challenge U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker in the 2022 primary.

I firmly believe there are many principled, patriotic Lancaster County Republicans who care deeply about the future of our nation, its Constitution and its place as a beacon of democracy for the entire world.

Although we may disagree on specific ways to achieve this future, I believe that Republicans and Democrats can and should work together to make this country a place of which we can all be proud.

To this end, my hope is that one or more of these responsible, patriotic Lancaster County Republicans will consider challenging Smucker to be the Republican candidate for Congress in 2022.

Smucker, in questioning and seeking to overturn Pennsylvania’s legitimate election results, should no longer be the Republican Party’s standard-bearer or our representative.

A democracy will always be a work in progress. It is the responsibility of all of us who support our Constitution and believe in democracy to elect representatives who share those values.

Susan Shearer

Lancaster