A dreaded virus has turned our world topsy-turvy. In a time of such surrealism, ordinary politics may appear superfluous. Political strategies, as well as letters to editors, need to be revised accordingly.

Everything has changed — except the way we think.

Old conditioned responses persist while we search for a new paradigm. Two basic orientations lie beneath our manner of dealing with the pandemic. They are represented by these two disparate guiding principles: “as goes the economy, so goes the nation” and “the economy exists to serve the general welfare.” Translated in plain terms, “if you do not work, you shall not eat” versus “there is a place for all at the table.”

But what if the economy collapses, through the fault of no one, and you lose your job? The irrational response is to find an enemy to blame and to fall back onto old ideological ramparts. Could it be that the demand to reopen the economy is simply a relapse into the old way of thinking?

Is it possible that the COVID-19 pandemic offers the opportunity to reevaluate our social structures and adopt policies that will better serve the general welfare? Could we be on the brink of something fortuitous? All depends upon a willingness to put the people first. The economic structures must give way for a new vision.

What did Jesus mean by “the Sabbath was made for humans, not humans for the Sabbath.” What might be the economic ramifications?

Eugene Clemens

Elizabethtown