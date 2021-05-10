I am writing in response to the protest of mask-wearing in the Solanco School District (“Solanco mask protest,” May 4 LNP | LancasterOnline).

Since there is only about one month left in the school year, perhaps a better approach to the situation would be to have a family lesson in endurance and compassion for those vulnerable to the effects of the virus.

I understand the situation. We have a granddaughter in the fourth grade in another school district. And, yes, her year has been difficult at times. But her parents, her teacher, and we have given her strategies and ideas to cope with the challenges of each new day. That has made the difference for a more positive school experience for her this year.

Susan Miller

Manor Township