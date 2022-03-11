Workforce participation was hammered by COVID-19 and is still recovering, especially from the perspective of women. According to recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, men have recouped their labor force losses since February 2020, while more than 1 million fewer women were in the labor force in January 2022 compared to February 2020.

Women in the workforce still typically earn just 84% of what men earn. However, in the construction industry there is far less of a pay gap, with women earning an average of 94.3% of what men earn. The average hourly earnings in construction are more than $2 higher per hour than all other private industries, and those earnings are up 5% from January 2021.

Construction is one of the few industries in which you can earn a paycheck while receiving an education. You can cultivate a well-paying career, provide for your family and gain a lifelong skill set. The construction industry needs to attract 650,000 additional workers in 2022 alone to meet the current demand, and women make up only 10% of the industry’s workforce right now. In this Women in Construction Week 2022, learn more about career opportunities in this field.

At ABC Keystone, we are committed to putting the best talent on the construction field. Achieving an inclusive and culturally competent workforce that is welcoming to all people — where employees are limited only by their own potential and desire — is the essence of the merit shop philosophy, and that’s who we are.

G. David Sload

President and CEO

ABC Keystone