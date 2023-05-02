It would be good if young people were taught that if they grow up poor, they can change.

Many of our presidents grew up poor. Barack Obama did not grow up wealthy, yet he became president. Ben Carson grew up poor, yet he became a neurosurgeon and member of the U.S. Cabinet.

Many people came to America poor, especially as far as possessions. Yet they became prosperous in America. There is a need for good workers, if anyone is willing. There is so much opportunity in America today.

Wilmer Thomas

Lititz