After reading your editorial of March 11 (“ ‘This is real’ ”), I ran the gamut of emotions. I was shocked, appalled, disgusted and, finally, amused. After reading it, I, along with my friends, came to the conclusion that you will not print letters to the editor that are critical of the media’s coverage of the new coronavirus.

Really? It seems no one is allowed to criticize the media, but you continue to print letter after letter and op-ed columns criticizing the president and his administration’s handling of this pandemic.

This is hypocrisy at its highest. What an elitist attitude. You publish columns and editorials criticizing and vilifying organizations and people, and we readers are not permitted to express our views?

You have written editorials criticizing the police, then District Attorney Craig Stedman and then President Judge Dennis Reinaker, along with other people, including state legislators. Well, some of them deserve it, but why are you off-limits?

You print some articles and editorials because you tout the Right-To-Know Law. Well, I and your other readers also have a right to know. We have a right to know the opinions and thoughts of our fellow citizens. This is America and the land of free speech. You have no right to censor that speech. Lest you forget, part of your salary is paid by subscribers, and you have no right to silence us.

So please get off your high horse and get rid of your elitist attitude, and let your readers be heard.

Randy L. Herman

Manor Township

Editor’s note: We do not censor points of view. Objective, verifiable facts are checked by LNP | LancasterOnline. When there is any degree of subjectivity, we allow our contributors to voice their opinions, including those critical of the media.