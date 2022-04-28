The cartoon published on the April 26 Opinion page was, in my view, breathtakingly irresponsible fearmongering.

For those who didn’t see the cartoon, it depicted Smokey Bear with a shovel. In the background was a barren landscape on fire — reminiscent of evangelical tracts depicting the horrors of hell.

The caption read “ONLY YOU can prevent your great grand kids from living in an uninhabitable hellscape.”

Even the youngest among us of childbearing age could have great-grandchildren in 75 years; i.e., the year 2100. But not even the most hysterical climate alarmists are predicting an “uninhabitable hellscape” by the end of this century.

In addition, the “cartoon” suffers from internal contradictions — how are my great-grandchildren “living” in an “uninhabitable” environment? I believe that this sort of fearmongering is beyond unhelpful and has crossed forcefully into the realm of the destructive. There is no hope whatsoever that we can come together on solutions to our problems, real or perceived, while one “side” is behaving so ridiculously irresponsibly.

Mike Brenneman

Lancaster