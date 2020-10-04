An open letter to U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey regarding the replacement of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg:

In August, I emailed you to commend you on starting to move the needle to get past partisan politics. I am afraid it appears that needle has moved back.

Regarding the U.S. Supreme Court opening in 2016, you stated, “This decision should not be rushed, and it should not be made amid the clamoring of a presidential election season.” Can you please honor your own words? Where is the trust and honor your constituents deserve when in 2016 you and others promised this was not a political issue but a “will of the people” concern?

If you do hypocritically move forward, I implore you, do not confirm Amy Coney Barrett. As a practicing Catholic, I cannot believe that her association with People of Praise can be at all compatible with the serious and complex issues that will come before the Supreme Court. I have doubt in her ability to separate such intertwined personal beliefs as she executes the responsibilities that are required by a member of the court.

Please, kindly, do not be a puppet. There are so many other conservative judges out there. Can we at least honor the stature of the position and find a judge with the qualifications, personal integrity and judgment that is fitting of the highest court?

Stephanie Schreyer

New Holland