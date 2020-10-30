You are a party-line Republican who favors the rich. It might seem that you are like President Donald Trump, but you are not — as none of us are. You don’t crave attention or tweet as he does. You wouldn’t separate immigrant children from their parents.

If you have a pet, lawn or garden, you care more for the environment. If you have friends who are Black, Latino, Native American, LGBTQ or any other “loser” minority, you are more open-minded. You don’t consider all soldiers and veterans to be “suckers” or “losers.”

Your office serves your constituents, so you are nicer to the average American. You are probably not a pathological liar. You haven’t created fraudulent charities or universities that have faced prosecution. You haven’t filed lawsuits as he has (at least 3,500 times) just to combat adversaries. I doubt you admire Russian President Vladimir Putin’s power or are willing to do his bidding.

I’ll get to the point. I believe it’s clear that Trump is a sociopathic narcissist. His cronies are all rich, powerful, ruthless and dishonest. Nearly every government institution is seemingly being dismantled. He would privatize the U.S. Postal Service and any other agency to make a profit. He seems to want a lifelong fascist dictatorship. Since absolute power corrupts absolutely, I believe he would take complete control if reelected and end our democracy.

And do not assume he will suffer fools like you and me.

Is that what you want?

John Irwin

East Hempfield Township