Recently a friend and I were speaking about the great need around us for housing, food, health, etc. His assessment was that though there are many efforts and programs reaching out to those in need, we do not seem to be making enough of an impact. At the same time, he is an advocate for open borders.
Do I understand why many wish to come to this country? Yes! And here is my struggle. As we cannot at this juncture meet the needs of our citizens, what will fully open borders produce? My friend smiled and remarked that everything will be cared for — somehow. I suppose all will be supplied for free.
Don Price
Mount Joy