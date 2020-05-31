Again I read in the LNP | LancasterOnline Opinion section that we should all essentially be cowering in our homes — safe and protected from the evil virus. We should stay indoors and let our businesses just dry up and go away. Watch the local stores and restaurants close — many for good — so I can be safe. And stay this way until we have a vaccine, which we may never have. We should wait until our government saves us.

After seeing the real numbers in the newspaper, I am convinced that the virus preys most frequently on the elderly and those with serious underlying medical issues. So let’s protect those people — make sure they have food, get exercise and are tested regularly.

But the rest of the population should have the right to get on with the task of opening up the county and moving lives forward. This is America. We confront our enemies.

This is your choice. If you feel threatened going to a store, restaurant or even a gas station, then don’t. It is that easy. Nobody is making you. But don’t criticize the ones who are invested in the county and want to save their businesses, families and America from being brought to our knees without firing a shot.

I don’t need Gov. Tom Wolf threatening us or calling some of us names to know what is right.

Keep fighting Lancaster. This is still our country.

Larry Smith

Leacock Township