I find it reprehensible that you gave Ismail Smith-Wade-El the cover of Perspective to spread this poisonous idea (“It’s imperative we face the truths about slavery,” Sept. 8 Sunday LNP). This is part of the phenomenon of our times of bringing past offenses into the present and churning them to stir up anger and bitterness. The fact that thousands of men gave their lives to end slavery 150 years ago means nothing to the people putting out this propaganda, and it’s being used to explain every societal ill. Even to the extreme that Smith-Wade-El whines about multimillionaire black basketball players playing for a team that’s “owned” by somebody.
“The United States of America would not have existed without slavery” is a claim that’s nonsense. The U.S. didn’t start in 1619. All sorts of people came to this land to establish colonies, many to have religious freedom. Many risked their lives and invested their own sweat to carve out a farm or build a business without slaves. It was a long time before the various colonies joined together.
Instead of looking with slavery-tinted glasses at societal problems, take those off and look at reality. In 1950, in our supposedly horrible country, the rate of black children born outside wedlock was below 20%. Now that rate is over 70%, which means not even 3 of 10 black children are born to a married couple.
Stop looking at 1619 and live in the present.
James Dillner
Upper Leacock Township