Thank you for running David McMahan’s Aug. 17 op-ed, “Rhetoric of ‘free stuff’ masks deeper issue.’’ McMahan made several very good points about the strange way too many in this country think about federal spending.
Why do so many recoil in horror at the prospect of paying for decent health for all of us, yet never object to ever higher military spending? Why are we so afraid that some American might get meds or surgery he can’t afford but brush aside the death and destruction our endless wars inflict on ourselves — not to mention on innocent Iraqis, Afghans and other peoples?
McMahan is spot-on in acknowledging that while no comprehensive public health care can be free, neither is our present system a good deal for any of us now. He’s right also in pointing out that the wealthiest among us are already getting more than their fair share of tax benefits.
Michael Brown
Manheim Township