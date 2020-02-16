Once again, Bryan Stinchfield’s op-ed arguments (“Trump’s attempts to weaken democracy cost him and US,” Feb. 2 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline) are more analogous to a CNN reporter than a college professor.
His attempt to defame Senate and House Republicans is both unbecoming and dishonest. Is it possible that the President Donald Trump’s alleged offenses did not meet an impeachable standard?
I trust this type of rhetoric is not typical of a Franklin & Marshall College professor.
It would be interesting to learn Stinchfield’s views on the notorious Schiff investigation and the fairness of the House impeachment investigation. Was the president given due process? As a former intelligence officer, Stinchfield chooses to ignore the Department of Justice inspector general’s report, an alarming disclosure of how the president came under false scrutiny even before the 2016 election. Many reports suggest this nefarious activity originated in our intelligence services.
Now, I happened to agree with Stinchfield’s opinion of our president, but I would not express myself as immaturely. Had I not known I was reading a local paper, I would have thought I was reading a rant from a Berkeley progressive.
David H. Hopton
East Hempfield Township