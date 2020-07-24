Regarding Cynthia Allen’s July 21 op-ed “Given their vital role, schools should reopen”:

Being in the classroom with peers and a teacher provides a lot more learning than just book-learning. Our children need to get back to a routine, interacting with friends and having a purpose for their days.

Every paragraph of Allen’s op-ed was very informative and contained a lot of insight into the need to reopen our schools. Hopefully, this commentary was read by those who are responsible for decisions regarding reopening.

Dee Klemer

East Hempfield Township