A recent op-ed by Ismail Smith-Wade-El in LNP | LancasterOnline (“Why Juneteenth should be a national holiday,” June 19) presented very insightful ideas and proposals for how local government officials, police and all organizations can move to truly bring justice and equality for the Black and Latino citizens in our community.

I applaud LNP | LancasterOnline for the number of opportunities that have been given to Black and Latino writers to speak to our community about how true justice can happen for everyone in our society.

Marion Schrock

East Lampeter Township