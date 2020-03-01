The Jan. 19 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline commentary by David Winston (“Pelosi must regret waiting a month on impeachment”) is an example of how difficult it is to defend the indefensible. It’s a series of so many intermingled contradictions and twisted half-truths that it’s difficult to figure out where to begin untwisting.
The first glaring contradiction is established in two paragraphs, buried in the middle, where he proves that the Russians interfered with the 2016 election, then refuses to acknowledge that fact by claiming Democrats are the ones who are trying to take the legitimacy from our elections, when the opposite is true.
The Republicans have accepted Russia as their “frenemy” because they realize that without the help of Russian interference in our elections, they would have difficulty winning. Amazingly, in the last paragraph Winston actually repeats this contradiction when he states, “The easiest way to destroy democracy is to destroy people’s faith in its legitimacy. The Russians understand that fact.” But Winston then blames U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff for being the one who’s trying to undermine the election.
Moreover, it’s not the fault Adaof Democrats that Donald Trump has been impeached. They were forced by his actions to impeach him. To allow any president to commit bribery in an attempt to influence the outcome of an election is a dereliction of duty and a violation of the oath they took to defend our Constitution. Hopefully, the will of the American people will outweigh the will of Vladimir Putin in November.
Vaughn Ferich
Penn Township