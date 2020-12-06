Amid nationwide protests, Joseph Biden will become the 46th president of the United States on Jan. 20. For the winners, there will be widespread celebration from very select groups — e.g., the elites of Hollywood, pro-choice advocates, supporters of same-sex marriage, climate change cultists and those who continue their marginalization of those who adhere to the biblical worldview.

Personally, I have no animosity toward Joe Biden or the Democratic Party for that matter. President Donald Trump ultimately lost his bid for reelection, I believe, for two reasons.

First, the overwhelming control and ubiquitous attacks by the secular media regarding issues too numerous to mention, not the least being what I regard to be fearmongering around COVID-19.

And second, Trump’s strong and sometimes abrasive personality. They simply hated this man.

I now fear for America. At risk, in my view, are a desensitizing of morals, our religious freedom, our nation’s sovereignty, and the will to resist the magnetic, diabolical pull of sucking our great republic into a worldwide socialistic state.

May God extend his grace to an undeserving people.

Homer Snavely

Cleona