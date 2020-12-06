Letters to the editor

Amid nationwide protests, Joseph Biden will become the 46th president of the United States on Jan. 20. For the winners, there will be widespread celebration from very select groups — e.g., the elites of Hollywood, pro-choice advocates, supporters of same-sex marriage, climate change cultists and those who continue their marginalization of those who adhere to the biblical worldview.

Personally, I have no animosity toward Joe Biden or the Democratic Party for that matter. President Donald Trump ultimately lost his bid for reelection, I believe, for two reasons.

First, the overwhelming control and ubiquitous attacks by the secular media regarding issues too numerous to mention, not the least being what I regard to be fearmongering around COVID-19.

And second, Trump’s strong and sometimes abrasive personality. They simply hated this man.

I now fear for America. At risk, in my view, are a desensitizing of morals, our religious freedom, our nation’s sovereignty, and the will to resist the magnetic, diabolical pull of sucking our great republic into a worldwide socialistic state.

May God extend his grace to an undeserving people.

Homer Snavely

Cleona

