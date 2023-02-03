To the letter writers on Jan. 16 concerned about greenhouse gases (“Air quality and greenhouse gases”) and gas stoves ( “On health effects of using gas stoves”): I believe that you are nothing but a bunch of worrywarts who don’t seem to know all the facts.

John Kerry, the U.S. special presidential envoy for climate, and the swamp on the left seemingly have us trying to believe that the Earth is going to explode.

In my view, there is only one factor in the end of our time on Earth, and that is Jesus Christ.

I suggest that you people start reading the word of God and ignore the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Leon Yoder

Leacock Township