Comparisons have been made between the Jan. 6 insurrection and the attack on the U.S. Capitol by British troops in the War of 1812. Allow me to change that narrative and compare the insurrection to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

The obvious difference between the assault on democracy and the attempt to essentially decapitate the American government on Nov. 22, 1963, is that Jan. 6 was spearheaded with input and approval by the sitting president of the United States. Who better to slash and burn the U.S. Capitol than the 45th occupant of the White House? Who else had the power or the motive?

A similarity is that the Jan. 6 assault led to the death of a law enforcement officer protecting members of Congress and the vice president. Likewise, a police officer in Dallas, J.D. Tippit, was killed by JFK assassin Lee Harvey Oswald.

Among the Jan. 6 mob were some individuals with obvious criminal intent probably as extreme as that of Timothy McVeigh, the Oklahoma City bomber.

Kennedy’s assassination, however was a catastrophic one-off. The violent incursion at the U.S. Capitol continues by other means. The fact that most Republicans are gaslighting their fellow Americans on the Jan. 6 attack is evidence that the insurrection is a tactic in the overall strategy to undermine the electoral process by political and legal means. If the shoe fits, as the saying goes, the Republican Party can be tattooed as the party of insurrection for as long as history writes about Jan. 6. That fateful day deserves a moniker that gets to the point.

Egon de Uriarte

Lancaster