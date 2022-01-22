There have been many different opinions on modern advances in technology. Some types of new technology were considered to be amazing discoveries that revolutionized the entire world. But today, some views on technology have changed completely. People’s minds are mixed, with an ongoing debate about whether or not technology is ruining our lives.

On one hand, some adults argue that teenagers are addicted to their phones and social media. But on the other hand, some adults are also on their phones as much as we are.

I think that both adults and teenagers need to find a balance with technology, by spending time together or going out as a family. Too much technology can make us socially awkward, reduce our physical activity and increase the risk of depression.

I agree with my fellow teenagers about how much of a blessing having technology is, especially with the ability to talk to family members and friends who live far away. My dad recently was assigned to work in Washington, D.C. Having technology helps me communicate with him during the week, when I don’t get to see him. I also can talk to my friends who I met at work last summer and don’t get to see too often.

So I get the adults’ points on how technology could be a bad thing. But for people like me, it’s a really beneficial thing to have.

Aubrey Bickford

New Providence

Grade 9

Solanco High School