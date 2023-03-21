It’s springtime in Lancaster County. Fields are being readied for planting. We are the garden spot. We can understand the pain of Ukrainian farmers. They must use metal detectors ahead of the tractors to plant even small plots. The Russians mined the small plots to prevent farmers from growing food — not just for Ukraine, but for the world. Ukrainian farm workers are in daily danger of being dismembered or killed.

The Russians rigged bombs and explosives. They are blowing up hospitals, schools, apartment buildings and electricity lines to hurt the people of Ukraine. Russian soldiers have mined homes, doghouses and even children’s toys.

I pray for justice. Russian President Vladimir Putin must be stopped. He is ruining the whole world.

Read chapters 18 and 19 of Matthew in the Bible. Jesus wants us to come to him.

Also, how can the Chinese government even think of helping Putin, who is a killer of women and children?

Meanwhile, the Russian people are crying over the loss of their children in Putin’s war.

Ruth Ann Bailey

East Lampeter Township