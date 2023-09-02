Just about everyone has a “bucket list” — a list of things they would like to see accomplished in their lifetime. This is my bucket list:

1. I wanted to see the terrorist Osama bin Laden captured or disposed of.

2. I want to finally see the treasure of Oak Island discovered.

3. I would like to see Nikki Haley elected president.

4. I want to see male athletes compete against male athletes, and female athletes compete against female athletes.

5. I want to see Russian President Vladimir Putin removed from office.

I guess I can cross one off the list!

William Loercher

Manheim