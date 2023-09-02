Just about everyone has a “bucket list” — a list of things they would like to see accomplished in their lifetime. This is my bucket list:
1. I wanted to see the terrorist Osama bin Laden captured or disposed of.
2. I want to finally see the treasure of Oak Island discovered.
3. I would like to see Nikki Haley elected president.
4. I want to see male athletes compete against male athletes, and female athletes compete against female athletes.
5. I want to see Russian President Vladimir Putin removed from office.
I guess I can cross one off the list!
William Loercher
Manheim