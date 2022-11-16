In my view, it’s way past time for former President Donald Trump to be convicted and sent to prison. He has lied about essentially everything that has ever happened. He initially denied the severity of COVID-19, and we see how that worked out.

The Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol was his fault. He could have stopped it, but did nothing until much later. We see how that worked out.

Then there is his lie about the stolen election, which most people of the United States know was a lie.

In my view, following Trump is a one-way ride to hell, so go ahead and get on that bus and go with him. He will soon show his true colors, and if you still believe him and his dummies like U.S. Rep. Scott Perry and the rest of the Trumpists, there’s a seat for you on that ride.

R.J. McDoogle

West Hempfield Township