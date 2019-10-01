I am very disturbed by all the articles LNP has published in the past regarding Planned Parenthood. I have only seen positive articles about its services, not one critical (“Money tight for Planned Parenthood clinics,” Aug. 23; “Planned Parenthood to drop funds over gag rule,” Aug. 20). It is almost as if the public relations department of Planned Parenthood is writing the articles for your newspaper.
Several years ago, Planned Parenthood stated that abortions were only about 3% of its business. That lie has been exposed, but it is still repeated. Recently, Planned Parenthood fired its new executive director, Dr. Leanna Wen, after only nine months on the job. The New York Times and The Washington Post reported that Planned Parenthood officials had become frustrated with Wen, as she wanted to focus more on health care, not abortion.
Thanks to new regulations established by the Trump administration, Planned Parenthood will lose its approximately $60 million in Title X funding. Does Planned Parenthood need Title X funding?
According to its 2017/2018 annual report it has:
— Almost $1.9 billion in assets.
— More than $1.6 billion in income, a 14% increase over the year before.
— Almost $245 million in excess revenue over expenses, more than double the previous year.
— $216 million to $334 million estimated income from abortion.
— $244 million in estimated Medicaid reimbursements.
Any organization that repeatedly lies, sells baby parts, spends millions to support infanticide and misleads thousands about its grisly business should not get our tax monies.
James A. Schneck, Ph.D.
Terre Hill