Coverage of the soon-to-open mass vaccination site at Park City Center’s former Bon-Ton location reveals one little problem: not enough vaccine doses.

Big surprise! This has been the story of Pennsylvania’s inadequate vaccination efforts from the beginning. Like many seniors, I wasted hours trying to find a vaccination appointment all over the state — and failing. I use past tense, because I have succeeded in getting my first jab.

The secret? Look in other states that have appointments available and those that have no restrictions on out-of-state people traveling there or getting shots. You’re welcome.

Robert Shelton

East Hempfield Township