The articles on the proposed rail to trail connecting Columbia and the Enola Low Grade Rail Trail in Manor Township left me perplexed. Comparing the two options (the level route along the river between Route 441 and Norfolk Southern railroad tracks, or the PPL Electric Utilities power line) is ridiculous to contemplate.

The PPL option has so many “how to” variables. How to cross roads the trail would intersect. How to cross small tributaries. (Would you need to study how high the water gets, then hire engineers to construct bridges so hikers and bikers could travel safely?)

How would preserved farmland the trail encroaches on be handled? Would the distribution of manure and spray materials be handled differently while hikers enjoy the “vistas”? Would the trail be fenced in, or would hikers be able to “detour” and “explore”?

Much of the trail would bore through overgrowth used by hunters. How would that affect hunting? Would rifle hunting be discontinued in this area?

The already existing trail has generated quite a bit of extra traffic along with the landfill, Turkey Hill, and large farm truck traffic already using Route 441. Safety should be the priority — if not for the locals using this road on a daily basis, but for the trail users traveling from afar. Would a lower speed limit be implemented to ensure the safety of trailblazers?

From an outdoor enthusiasts’ perspective, the safest, eco-friendliest route would be the Norfolk Southern route (unless we consider a third option — don’t do it at all).

B.F. Murry

Manor Township