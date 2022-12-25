Reflecting on this season of darkness and light, I am reminded of a song from my childhood, “One Little Candle.” It starts like this: “It is better to light just one little candle than to stumble in the dark.” It was popularized by Perry Como in the 1950s (long before a lot of you were born!).

I know there are others out there who will remember this:

It is better to light just one little candle

Than to stumble in the dark!

Better far that you light just one little candle

All you need's a tiny spark!

If we'd all say a prayer that the world would be free

The wonderful dawn of a new day we'll see!

And if everyone lit just one little candle

What a bright world this would be!

Bright indeed!

Bobbie Heil

Lancaster