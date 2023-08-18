I am writing in response to the Aug. 15 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “In defense of Moms for Liberty.”

The letter writer stated, “Teachers are to teach the three R’s, and everything else is the job of parents in the home.” Then why aren’t the Moms for Liberty staying home and teaching their kids what they want them to know?

The writer doesn’t seem to understand that that particular group does not have the right to decide what my child in a public school is permitted to read or what my child is taught.

Parents have the right to opt out and restrict what their children learn and read. Parents and Moms for Liberty do not have the right to force other children and families to follow what the Moms for Liberty wants.

Jane Miron

Manheim Township