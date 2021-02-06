At the Pet Pantry’s 2019 Christmas party, we were all given a water bottle with one dime inside. It was a fundraiser that was started to honor one of our volunteers, Charlie.

Although I had never met Charlie, I learned that he was very supportive, had a strong love for animals and always had a smile on his face. Sounds like my kind of person.

He would drive around to pick up and transport donations, then deliver them to our main location. This might seem like a small task, but it really helped in a big way as we met local needs.

The last time Charlie talked to Melody Sanders, he came up with this idea. He left that day, never to return, as he died in a tragic car accident.

So, here’s to you Charlie. I’m dropping off my bottle full of dimes. God bless Charlie’s family and all the volunteers, staff and people in our community who donate and help us meet the need for families and their four-legged friends.

Anne Spadea

West Lampeter Township